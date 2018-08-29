MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sapong's goal, assist lead Philadelphia to 4th straight win

Posted On Wed. Aug 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 29, 2018 10:29 PM EDT

Sapong’s goal, assist lead Philadelphia to 4th straight win

BC-SOC–MLS-Union-DC United

<!–

–>

WASHINGTON (AP) — C.J. Sapong had a goal and an assist, helping the Philadelphia Union beat D.C. United 2-0 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Philadelphia (12-11-3) matched the club’s highest win total, set in 2013. D.C. United (7-11-6) has lost two games in a row after a three-game winning streak.

Sapong opened the scoring in the 29th minute with an easy finish of a rebound for his first goal since July 21st. He has eight goals in 10 games against D.C. United.

Fabrice-Jean Picault added a goal in the 61st. He was wide open at the penalty spot and easily sent home Sapong’s cross. Andre Blake had his eighth shutout of the season, three behind league-leader Tim Melia of Sporting Kansas City.

Wayne Rooney had two good scoring chances for D.C. United, but one hit the post and a chip went just wide.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company