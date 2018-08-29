Mystics F Delle Donne questionable with knee bone bruise

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Wed. Aug 29th, 2018
Aug. 29, 2018 4:27 PM EDT

John Amis, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne has a bone bruise in her left knee and will be listed as questionable for Game 3 of the WNBA semifinal series against the Atlanta Dream.

The Mystics announced Delle Donne’s status Wednesday, two days before they host the Dream.

The best-of-five series is tied at 1-all.

Delle Donne was injured on a drive to the basket with a little more than 3 minutes left in Washington’s 78-75 loss at Atlanta on Tuesday night.

The Mystics were leading 70-68 when she was hurt. Delle Donne had 27 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal before leaving the game.

She is one of the WNBA’s top players, winning MVP honors in 2015 and finishing third in the voting for that award this season.

