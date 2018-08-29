Lions Preview Capsule

Posted On Wed. Aug 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 29, 2018 12:31 PM EDT

Lions Preview Capsule

By The Associated Press

AP-FBN–Lions Preview Capsule

<!–

–>

DETROIT LIONS (9-7)

New faces: Coach Matt Patricia, RB LeGarrette Blount, RB Kerryon Johnson, TE Luke Willson, C Frank Ragnow, DT Sylvester Williams, LB Christian Jones, LB Devon Kennard.

Key losses: Coach Jim Caldwell, TE Eric Ebron, DT Haloti Ngata, LB Tahir Whitehead.

Strengths: Passing game. QB Matthew Stafford threw for 1,000-plus yards to WR Marvin Jones and WR Golden Tate last year and has pass-catching RB Theo Riddick. All-Pro CB Darius Slay among NFL’s best in coverage.

Weaknesses: Running game. Ranked last in rushing last year, second time in three seasons, and may struggle again on ground despite investments. Front seven on defense lacks playmakers.

Fantasy Players To Watch: Tate has averaged 93 receptions, 1,056 yards receiving and nearly five TDs over four seasons in Detroit. He may surpass those numbers entering last year of contract.

Vegas Says: Super Bowl 65-1. Over/under wins 7.5.

Expectations: First-year coach Patricia might not make average team better and third-year GM Bob Quinn might be questioned for record in draft and free agency. Franchise leaders will be patient with former Patriots defensive coordinator and executive, but fans fed up with pulling for team with one playoff victory since winning 1957 NFL title.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company