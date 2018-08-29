Indiana couple weds at 'A League of Their Own' stadium

Wed. Aug 29th, 2018
Aug. 29, 2018

Indiana couple weds at ‘A League of Their Own’ stadium

ASSOCIATED PRESS

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (AP) — Two baseball fans have tied the knot at a southern Indiana baseball stadium that features in the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.”

Kristopher Weisheit and Brittany Birk took their vows Saturday at home plate in League Stadium in Huntingburg. Their groomsmen and bridesmaids lined up along the first and third baselines.

The (Jasper) Herald reports that the wedding was the first ever held at League Stadium. Maintenance foreman Dale Payne says he’s “surprised that nobody had asked before then.”

The venue was the home stadium to the Rockford Peaches in the 1992 movie about a women’s baseball league during World War II, starring Tom Hanks and Madonna.

It is in this movie that Hanks, playing team manager Jimmy Duggan, yells the immortal line: “There’s no crying in baseball!”

Information from: The Herald, http://www.dcherald.com

