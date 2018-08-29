Improved pass rush will lead way for Broncos in 2018

Aug. 29, 2018 8:22 PM EDT

DENVER (AP) — Von Miller went bonkers when Bradley Chubb fell to the Denver Broncos with the fifth pick in the NFL draft.

Chubb not only takes pressure off Miller, who hasn’t been back to the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 MVP honors. He bolsters what was already a dynamic Denver pass rush that gives opponents fits and covers a whole lot of warts in the Broncos’ beleaguered secondary.

Rather than grab another quarterback in the first round — his last one didn’t work out so well — general manager John Elway selected the North Carolina State edge rusher who was widely regarded as the best defender in the 2017 draft class.

Now, the Broncos can send Miller, Chubb, Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett at quarterbacks from the outside while locking down the interior with a revitalized Derek Wolfe , a beefed-up DeMarcus Walker, a rejuvenated Adam Gotsis and free agent acquisition Clinton McDonald at defensive end.

Then there’s nose tackles Shelby Harris and the Peko cousins, Domata and Kyle, to provide inside push and help thwart the run.

Of course, it will only matter if Denver’s refurbished offense buttressed by free agent QB Case Keenum, rookie receivers Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton and rookie running back Royce Freeman, starts scoring points like it did when Peyton Manning was hollering out, “Hurry, hurry!”

In the two seasons since Manning retired, the Broncos haven’t played with a lead often enough to capitalize on their pass rush prowess or what had been a stellar secondary.

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr., was pleased to finally face an offense in training camp that held its own.

“Our offense is way better than they were last year,” Harris said. “I see them putting up points, at least 30 a game. … because we have Bill Musgrave, a great offensive coordinator. We used to hate going against him. We used to call him ‘Mad Scientist’ when he was in Oakland, so they have a great offense. It fits Case well. He has great weapons. I don’t see why they can’t average 30.”

NO MORE NO FLY ZONE : A prolific offense will help a defense that went through a spate of injuries in the secondary, then lost a second member of the original “No Fly Zone” with the trade of cornerback Aqib Talib to the Rams this spring.

The Broncos had their share of growing pains after safety T.J. Ward was waived last year. Now the original “No Fly Zone” is down to safety Darren Stewart and Harris, who said the chemistry with cornerback Bradley Roby was slow to develop this summer after never needing to consider it with Talib.

“It was so easy that you never realized that you have to work for that with someone else,” Harris said. “Me and ‘Lib used to come out on the field — Bam! If he sees something, I see it.”

Asked when he thought that would come together with Roby, Harris said, “as soon as Roby gets it. It shouldn’t take long as long as he gets it. Once he gets it, we’ll be on the same page.”

REFRESHED RECEIVERS : It didn’t take long for Emmanuel Sanders to get on the same page with Keenum. Finally healthy after an injury-marred 2017 season, Sanders was the star of training camp even as rookie Sutton, another SMU alum, was entertaining the crowds with daily highlight reel catches.

Sanders said his enthusiasm isn’t just a byproduct of his return to health but of Keenum’s arrival. For the first time since 2015, Sanders worked exclusively with the starting QB and didn’t have to endure a prolonged quarterback competition that siphoned chemistry and rhythm from the offense once the regular season rolled around.

He and Demaryius Thomas also were pushed by the rookies.

“This is one of those wide receiver groups that can definitely carry this team,” Sanders said. “Elway has his pick of the litter in that room.”

BOUNCE BACKS : The Broncos haven’t had back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72 and several players need bounce-back seasons to keep that streak alive. So do the coaches.

Elway contemplated firing Joseph following his 5-11 rookie season but decided to give him another chance, then provided him with a massive roster upgrade rather than going on another coaching search and starting over.

Joseph realizes he won’t get another chance if things don’t change, however.

“Winning football games is a must this year,” Joseph said. “We have to do that. That’s why they hired me.”

