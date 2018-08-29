MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Carlos Munoz to replace Wickens for final 2 IndyCar races

Posted On Wed. Aug 29th, 2018
Carlos Munoz to replace Wickens for final 2 IndyCar races

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Carlos Munoz will replace injured IndyCar driver Robert Wickens in the final two races of the season.

Munoz , from Colombia, will drive the No. 6 Honda at Portland International Raceway this weekend and Sonoma Raceway next month.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports did not field Wickens’ car at Gateway last weekend. Wickens has been hospitalized in Pennsylvania since his Aug. 26 accident at Pocono Raceway. The Canadian had surgery to insert titanium rods and screws to stabilize his fractured spine.

Wickens also had surgery on his leg and arm and will require additional surgery and rehabilitation.

James Hinchcliffe said Wednesday his teammate is improving, hoping to be transferred soon to an Indianapolis hospital. Wickens also ribbed Hinchcliffe for the compression glove Hinchcliffe is wearing because of injuries to his hands from the debris from Wickens’ crash.

Hinchcliffe said Wickens’ first words to him were: “Sick glove, bro.”

More AP Auto Racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing

