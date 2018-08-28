Vanderbilt safety suspended for opener vs. MTSU after arrest

Posted On Tue. Aug 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 28, 2018 3:52 PM EDT

Vanderbilt safety suspended for opener vs. MTSU after arrest

BC-FBC–Vanderbilt-Suspension

<!–

–>

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt sophomore safety Zaire Jones has been suspended for the Commodores’ season opener with Middle Tennessee after being arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against an off-duty police officer.

Coach Derek Mason said Tuesday that Jones will not be available Saturday night due to disciplinary reasons.

Jones was arrested Aug. 23 and released on $10,000 bond. According to a court affidavit, the native of Meridian, Mississippi, was trying to drive around a barricade near Vanderbilt Stadium hours before a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert when stopped by an off-duty police officer working security. Jones hit Charles Harrison’s left knee with the front corner of his car before parking nearby and being arrested.

The safety’s next court appearance is Sept. 21.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company