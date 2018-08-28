Trump meets with FIFA president to talk World Cup

Posted On Tue. Aug 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 28, 2018 3:47 PM EDT

Trump meets with FIFA president to talk World Cup

AP-US-Trump-FIFA

<!–

–>

Evan Vucci, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of FIFA, soccer’s international organization, is presenting President Donald Trump with a gift he might actually want to use.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino gave Trump several tokens during a meeting in the Oval Office Tuesday, including red and yellow penalty cards that he joked could be useful in Trump’s interactions with the press.

Infantino was meeting with Trump to discuss the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. will be hosting alongside Canada and Mexico.

Infantino predicts the 2026 edition will be the biggest sporting event in the world.

Trump will not be in office in 2026, even if he wins a second term, but joked that perhaps his term could be extended.

Trump’s youngest son, Barron, is a big soccer fan.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company