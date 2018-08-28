Ohio State: Meyer met with team after suspension announced

Posted On Tue. Aug 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 28, 2018 11:48 AM EDT

Ohio State: Meyer met with team after suspension announced

By KANTELE FRANKO and MITCH STACY

Associated Press

AP-FBC–Ohio State-Meyer,1st Ld-Writethru

<!–

–>

Paul Vernon, ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer’s current suspension and previous paid leave have restricted him from talking football with his staff and athletes during August with one exception — a team meeting the day after the suspension was announced.

Emails from the senior vice president for human resources show Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith were allowed to meet with the players and coaches last Thursday.

The emails first reported by Ohio State’s campus newspaper, The Lantern, outline details of Meyer’s suspension. He can’t attend practices, meetings or official events, and can’t conduct any business related to being head coach.

Meyer and Smith were suspended over their handling of a now-fired assistant coach who was accused of domestic violence. Meyer resumes some coaching duties Monday but can’t coach during the first three games. He will be allowed to run practices after the team’s first game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow the reporters at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy and http://www.twitter.com/kantele10

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company