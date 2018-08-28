Aug. 28, 2018 8:20 AM EDT

Junior QB Kelvin Hopkins Jr. to start for Army vs. Duke

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Army coach Jeff Monken says Kelvin Hopkins Jr. will start at quarterback for the Black Knights on Friday night at Duke.

Hopkins, who had 40 yards rushing and 76 passing in seven games as a sophomore last season, has never played an entire game. He takes over for Ahmad Bradshaw, who helped guide the Black Knights to consecutive winning seasons for the first time in three decades.

Bradshaw averaged 7.2 yards per carry in setting a school record with 1,746 yards rushing in 2017, his final year. The complex triple-option offense he commanded lost only four fumbles in 785 rushing plays. Army led the nation in rushing with 4,710 yards, averaging 6 yards a carry and 362.3 yards a game.

