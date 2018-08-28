Grizzlies waive guard Kobi Simmons after 1 season

Grizzlies waive guard Kobi Simmons after 1 season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have waived guard Kobi Simmons, who started 12 games last season.

The Grizzlies announced the move Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound Simmons played 32 games for Memphis last season, and he averaged 6.1 points and 20.1 minutes as a rookie. He also started 26 games for the Grizzlies’ G League affiliate, the Hustle.

Simmons, who played one season at the University of Arizona, had signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies after not being selected in the 2017 draft.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

