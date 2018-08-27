MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Patriots sign RBs Farrow, Muhammad, WR Maye

Posted On Mon. Aug 27th, 2018
Aug. 27, 2018 7:53 PM EDT

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots signed running backs Kenneth Farrow and Khalfani Muhammad and receiver K.J. Maye.

Farrow played in 13 games as a rookie in 2016 and ran 60 times for 192 yards. He also caught 13 passes for 70 yards before sitting out last season with an injury.

Maye was with the Patriots last year, but was released during training camp. He has also spent time in practice with the Giants and Titans.

Also Monday, the team released defensive back Eddie Pleasant, who spent six seasons with Houston and signed with the Patriots last month.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

