Kelly Bryant to open as quarterback for No. 2 Clemson

Posted On Mon. Aug 27th, 2018
Aug. 27, 2018 10:07 AM EDT

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Veteran Kelly Bryant is Clemson’s starting quarterback, holding off promising freshman Trevor Lawrence.

The second-ranked Tigers open the season Saturday at home against Furman. The team released its first depth chart Monday with Bryant on top in the closely watched competition.

Bryant started last season and led Clemson to a 12-2 record and a third straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship and College Football Playoff appearance.

But a 24-6 loss to eventual national champion Alabama in the semifinals where Clemson’s offense was ineffective led some Tiger fans to look to the 6-foot-6 Lawrence to take over.

Lawrence was the country’s second-best college prospect according to ESPN.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had indicated that Bryant was separating himself from Lawrence and another freshman, Chase Brice, as fall camp pushed on.

