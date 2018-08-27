MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Mon. Aug 27th, 2018
Aug. 27, 2018 6:12 PM EDT

Baylor QB spot still up for grabs between Brewer, McClendon

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor coach Matt Rhule plans to see how returning starter Charlie Brewer and graduate transfer Jalan McClendon prepare this week before naming the starting quarterback for the season opener.

Rhule said Monday that the competition at quarterback has been one of the best things about the team’s preseason practice. He said Brewer and McClendon have embraced the challenge of playing their best every day.

The Bears open their second season under Rhule on Saturday night at home against Abilene Christian.

Brewer played eight games as a true freshman last season. He started the last four games, passing for at least 300 yards with multiple TDs in three of them.

McClendon appeared in 20 games for North Carolina State the past three seasons.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

