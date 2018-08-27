MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Arizona RB Foster out for season, DE Moats to miss 2-4 weeks

Posted On Mon. Aug 27th, 2018
Aug. 27, 2018 6:25 PM EDT

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Coach Steve Wilks says Arizona Cardinals running back D.J. Foster is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL and defensive end Arthur Moats is expected to miss two to four weeks with a sprained MCL.

Both were injured in the Cardinals’ 27-3 victory at Dallas on Sunday night.

Foster, who played collegiately at Arizona State, was fighting for a roster spot when he went down with the knee injury. Foster appeared in seven games for the Cardinals last season, rushing for 19 yards on six carries and catching 19 passes for 133 yards.

Moats signed a one-year contract with Arizona last month. He has played eight seasons in the NFL, four with Buffalo and the last four with Pittsburgh.

Foster is the second Arizona player to go down with a season-ending knee injury. Center A.Q. Shipley did so in training camp before the first preseason game.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

