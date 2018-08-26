The Latest: Woman saved 'saved a lot of lives' from fire

The Latest: Woman saved ‘saved a lot of lives’ from fire

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on a deadly Chicago fire that killed eight (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Authorities say a woman returning from work who called 911 about a deadly apartment fire in Chicago saved lives by knocking on doors to alert others to get out.

Eight people, including six children, were killed when the fire broke out in the three-story building before dawn Sunday. Two other people were hospitalized in very critical condition.

Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago told reporters the woman who was returning from work saw smoke and called 911 around 4 a.m. Before firefighters arrived, she began knocking on doors to alert people about the fire and give them a chance to escape.

Santiago says the woman “saved a lot of lives.”

Fire department officials say those killed were all from the same residence. At least one firefighter was injured and was hospitalized in good condition.

__

8:30 a.m.

Officials say a fire in a Chicago neighborhood has left eight people dead, including six children.

Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago told reporters that one of the children who was killed in the fire early Sunday was an infant.

The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined.

Officials say firefighters were called around 4 a.m. to a house fire in the city’s Little Village neighborhood. At least two buildings caught fire, one of them a coach house.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said those killed were all from the same residence. He says investigators have not found working smoke detectors.

