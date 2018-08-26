Good's injury may complicate Colts' right tackle competition

Posted On Sun. Aug 26th, 2018
Aug. 26, 2018 4:38 PM EDT

Good's injury may complicate Colts' right tackle competition

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Denzelle Good’s knee injury could complicate the Indianapolis Colts’ decision at right tackle.

Coach Frank Reich says the fourth-year player who finished last season and opened training camp as the starter will not play Thursday at Cincinnati and could miss several additional weeks.

Good left Saturday’s game after just 25 plays.

With Good out, the competition between rookie Braden Smith and veterans Austin Howard, J’Marcus Webb and Le’Raven Clark is expected to get sorted out after the Bengals game.

Reich also says defensive end John Simon’s neck injury is not as bad as feared. He is listed day to day.

An injured hamstring also has backup safety T.J. Green listed week to week as is Good.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP NFL

