DeChambeau wins FedEx Cup opener; Henderson takes home title

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau completed the first stage of his mission by winning The Northern Trust. The next one is up to Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk.

Staked to a four-shot lead, DeChambeau never let anyone closer than two shots Sunday, ended the threat with consecutive birdies and closed with a 2-under 69 for a four-shot victory over Tony Finau in the FedEx Cup opener at Ridgewood Country Club.

DeChambeau won for the second time this year, both times against some of the strongest fields. He moved to the top of the FedEx Cup standings and was all but assured of being one of the top five seeds at the Tour Championship who have a clear shot at the $10 million bonus.

Also on his mind is playing for no money at all at the Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau narrowly missed earning one of the eight automatic spots for the U.S. team when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship. Furyk makes three of his four captain’s picks a week from Tuesday, and it will be tough to ignore a 24-year-old Californian with victories at the Memorial and a FedEx Cup playoff event. He moves to No. 12 in the world.

DeChambeau finished at 18-under 266.

Finau closed with a 68. He cracked the top 20 in the world for the first time in his career.

Billy Horschel (68) and Cameron Smith (69) tied for third.

Ryan Palmer also felt like a winner. He came into the FedEx Cup playoffs at No. 100 — the top 100 advance to the second stage next week at the TPC Boston — and Palmer delivered a 65 on Sunday highlighted by a wedge he holed for eagle on the par-5 third hole.

He tied for fifth, along with Aaron Wise (67) and Adam Scott (69), and moved all the way to No. 50, all but assuring a spot in the third playoff event outside Philadelphia.

Tiger Woods, coming off a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, never got anything going. He closed with a 70 and tied for 40th, 14 shots out of the lead.

CP WOMEN’S OPEN

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Brooke Henderson became the first Canadian to win the country’s national championship in 45 years, closing with a 7-under 65 for a four-stroke victory in the CP Women’s Open at chilly and rainy Wascana Country Club.

The 20-year-old Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ontario, finished at 21-under 267, capping the emotional victory in front of a large, adoring gallery with a short birdie putt on the par-4 18th. The fans chanted her name and sang “O Canada” in celebration.

Jocelyne Bourassa is the only other Canadian to win the national championship, accomplishing the feat in 1973 at Montreal Municipal in the inaugural La Canadienne — the event that became the major du Maurier Classic, then the current non-major in 2001.

Henderson won the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii in April and has seven LPGA Tour titles, one short of Sandra Post’s record for Canadians.

Angel Yin was second after a 68.

NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL CHAMPIONSHIP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Robert Streb won the Web.com Tour Finals-opening Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship to regain full PGA Tour status, beating Peter Malnati with a par on the first hole of a playoff.

Streb closed with an even-par 72 in scattered showers to match Malnati at 12-under 272 on Ohio State University’s Scarlett Course. The 2015 McGladrey Classic winner for his lone PGA Tour title, Streb was 178th in the FedEx Cup standings to drop into the four-tournament Finals.

Streb earned $180,000, with the top 25 in the four-event series earning PGA Tour cards. Malnati finished with a 66. The winner of the PGA Tour’s 2016 Sanderson Farms Championship, he earned $108,000.

Cameron Davis (66) was a stroke back, and Shawn Stefani (67) followed at 8 under. Davis made $68,000, and Stefani $48,000. Last year, Seamus Power took the 25th and final card with $40,625.

The series features the top 75 players — Davis was 34th — from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 — Stefano was 147th, and Malnati 161st — in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings; and non-members with enough money to have placed in the top 200.

The top-25 finishers on the Web.com regular-season money list have earned PGA Tour cards. They are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings.

CZECH MASTERS

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Andrea Pavan closed with a 5-under 67 to win the Czech Masters for his first European Tour title.

Tied for the third-round lead with three-time major champion Padraig Harrington, the 29-year-old Italian beat the Irish star by two strokes. Pavan finished at 22-under 266 at Albatross Golf Resort.

Harrington closed with a 72.

John Daly, tied for the first-round lead after a 64, had a 74 to tie for 59th at 5 under.

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Daijiro Izumida won his first Japan Golf Tour title, shooting a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory over Ho-Sung Choi in the RIZAP KBC Augusta. … Vaughn Groenewald shot a 4-under 66 and won the Sun Wild Coast Sun Challenge in a four-man playoff on the Sunshine Tour. Groenewald beat Adilson Da Silva, Hennie du Plessis and Darren Fichart, who closed with a 62. … Peter Fowler of Australia won his first European senior title in three years with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the Willow Senior Golf Classic. It was his sixth victory on the Staysure Tour.

WOMEN

Seon Woo Bae rallied from eight shots behind with a 7-under 64 and beat Ellie Na with a par on the first playoff hole in the High1 Resort Ladies Open on the Korean LPGA Tour. Na closed with a 1-over 72. … Su-ju Ahn shot a 2-under 70 for a three-shot victory in the Nitori Ladies Golf Tournament on the Japan LPGA Tour.