Carpenter tires Cardinals record with 4 doubles

Posted On Sun. Aug 26th, 2018
Aug. 26, 2018 5:41 PM EDT

DENVER (AP) — Matt Carpenter tied a St. Louis Cardinals record with four doubles Sunday against the Colorado Rockies.

The only other time a Cardinals player had four doubles in a game was Joe “Ducky” Medwick on Aug. 4, 1937, against the Boston Bees.

Carpenter doubled twice as part of a six-run first inning, had another in the third and lined his fourth double of the afternoon in the seventh.

The Cardinals first baseman entered the day with 34 doubles this season. He also has 34 homers.

