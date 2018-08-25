Vettel tops 3rd practice ahead of Ferrari teammate Raikkonen

Posted On Sat. Aug 25th, 2018
Aug. 25, 2018 7:15 AM EDT

Vettel tops 3rd practice ahead of Ferrari teammate Raikkonen

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Sebastian Vettel posted the fastest time in third and final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen was second, ahead of Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Vettel was 0.063 quicker than Raikkonen and 0.137 ahead of Hamilton, who won the last two races to take the championship lead and move 24 points in front of Vettel.

However, Ferrari has looked strong so far in Spa, topping all three practice runs — with Vettel quickest in P1 and Raikkonen best in P2.

Raikkonen gave Ferrari its last victory here in 2009. Mercedes has won for the past three years.

The P3 session was interrupted near the end after McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne span off after trying to overtake the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas.

“What the hell was that Mercedes doing? He just pushed me onto the grass,” an irate Vandoorne said on team radio.

Fighting to keep his McLaren seat next year, Vandoorne was last in all three sessions.

However, it appeared Bottas was at fault for not giving Vandoorne room as he approached on his left.

“I didn’t see him,” Bottas told his team.

Bottas, who finished fourth in P3, starts the race from the back of the grid after being penalized for too many engine-part changes.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Jerome Pugmire on Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeromepugmire

