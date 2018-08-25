MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tulane welcomes transfer McMillan from LSU

Posted On Sat. Aug 25th, 2018
Aug. 25, 2018 7:50 PM EDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former LSU reserve quarterback Justin McMillan has been added to the Green Wave roster as a graduate transfer.

McMillan graduated from LSU earlier this month, making the 6-foot-3, Cedar Hill, Texas, native eligible to play for another school immediately.

The Green Wave, which announced the addition of McMillan on Saturday evening, already has fifth-year senior Jonathan Banks in place as the incumbent from last season.

With Tulane opening the season on Thursday night against Wake Forest, McMillan is likely to serve as a backup to Banks.

But McMillian used only two seasons of eligibility at LSU and could also compete for the starting job in 2019.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

