The Latest: And they're off for Xfinity race at Road America

Posted On Sat. Aug 25th, 2018
Aug. 25, 2018 3:35 PM EDT

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The green flag is out for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America.

Pole-sitter Matt Tifft has the lead after the first lap. Cole Custer started second while James Davison started third.

Hall of Famer Bill Elliott started in 23rd place after coming out of retirement. The 62-year-old Elliott will have his son, Cup driver Chase Elliott, spotting for him on the Wisconsin road course.

The Xfinity race takes top billing this weekend in NASCAR with an off week on the Cup circuit.

1 p.m.

Matt Tifft will start from the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America after posting a top qualifying speed of 109.307 mph.

Tifft picked up his first pole of the season driving the No. 2 Ford Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing around the 4-mile-long, 14-turn road course. Tifft led on the next-to-last lap in last year’s race before spinning out and falling to third. Cole Custer will start second while James Davison will start third.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott will start in 23rd place after coming out of retirement. The 62-year-old Elliott will have his son, Cup driver Chase Elliott, spotting for him Saturday.

Defending race winner Jeremy Clements will start 14th while IndyCar driver Conor Daly will start in 15th in his NASCAR debut.

