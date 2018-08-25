Palestinians slam FIFA for chief's ban over Messi incitement

Posted On Sat. Aug 25th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 25, 2018 6:29 AM EDT

Palestinians slam FIFA for chief’s ban over Messi incitement

BC-SOC–FIFA-Palestinians-Messi

<!–

–>

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian soccer federation is lashing out at FIFA for banning its chief from games for a year for inciting against superstar Lionel Messi as part of his campaign to stop Argentina’s national team from playing in Israel.

The Palestine Football Association says Saturday the decision by international soccer’s ruling body was “absurd and lacking in evidence.” FIFA says Jibril Rajoub “incited hatred and violence” by calling on soccer fans “to target the Argentinian Football Association and burn jerseys and pictures of Lionel Messi.”

Argentina eventually abandoned the trip to Jerusalem for a game against Israel in June. Argentina Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said at the time players felt “totally attacked, violated” after images emerged of the team’s white and sky-blue striped jerseys stained with red paint resembling blood.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company