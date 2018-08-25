MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Mississippi high school football player dies after collapse

Posted On Sat. Aug 25th, 2018
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi high school football player who collapsed on the sidelines of a game has died.

News outlets report 16-year-old sophomore Dennis Mitchell collapsed on the field Friday night. In a post on Byhalia High School’s Facebook page Saturday, the school announced Mitchell’s death and asked that people keep Mitchell’s family and school community in their prayers.

Coahoma County Coroner Scotty Meredith says Mitchell was pronounced dead at the hospital in Clarksdale at 8:40 p.m. The body will be sent for an autopsy, but Meredith says Mitchell had no prior health problems and heat was not a factor.

Mitchell was standing on the sidelines with 4:22 left in the second quarter when he fell, face first and then began shaking. Players immediately called for help and the game stopped.

About the Author

