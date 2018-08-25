Lieberman, Power win BIG3 championship

Posted On Sat. Aug 25th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 25, 2018 5:55 AM EDT

Lieberman, Power win BIG3 championship

AP-BKO–BIG3 Championship

<!–

–>

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman and Power have won the BIG3 championship.

League MVP Corey Maggette scored 27 points to lead Power to a 51-43 victory over 3’s Company on Friday night in the championship game. Cuttino Mobley made a jumper for the final basket, pushing Power to the 50-point mark needed to win.

Power finished 9-1, counting the playoffs, in the second season of the 3-on-3 league of former NBA players co-founded by entertainer Ice Cube, who performed before the game at Barclays Center. It was Lieberman’s first season coaching Power, who by league rule will return their roster intact next season.

In the third-place game, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf’s 3-pointer gave 3-Headed Monsters a 52-49 victory over Tri-State, who got 22 points from Amare Stoudemire.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company