MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Jaguars WR Lee leaves exhibition game with knee injury

Posted On Sat. Aug 25th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 25, 2018 7:56 PM EDT

Jaguars WR Lee leaves exhibition game with knee injury

AP-FBN–Jaguars-Lee

<!–

–>

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee, who led the team in receptions in 2017, injured his left knee in an exhibition game against Atlanta on Saturday.

Lee was carted off the field after Falcons cornerback Damontae Kazee twisted his leg making a tackle. Lee fumbled on the play, but it was overturned because Kazee was flagged for tackling with his helmet.

Lee had 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns last season. He signed a four-year, $34 million contract in March. It included $16.5 million guaranteed.

A second-round draft pick from USC in 2014, Lee has 171 catches for 2,166 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed games in three of his first four seasons.

If Lee is out for an extended time, the Jaguars will rely on Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook, Donte Moncrief and rookie DJ Chark to pick up the slack.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company