Diaz hits go-ahead double, Jays beat slumping Phillies 8-6

Posted On Sat. Aug 25th, 2018
By :
Aug. 25, 2018 7:23 PM EDT

Diaz hits go-ahead double, Jays beat slumping Phillies 8-6

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

Jon Blacker, ASSOCIATED PRESS

TORONTO (AP) — Aledmys Diaz hit a go-ahead three-run double in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat Philadelphia 8-6 on Saturday, handing the slumping Phillies their sixth loss in seven games.

Philadelphia led 6-5 to begin the inning but Seranthony Dominguez (1-5) loaded the bases by giving up a hit, a walk, and hitting a batter. Victor Arano came on and struck out Teoscar Hernandez for the second out before Diaz cleared the bases with a double over the head of center fielder Odubel Herrera.

Toronto won its fifth straight, its longest streak since May 21 to 27, 2017.

Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales homered for the sixth consecutive game, matching Jose Cruz Jr. (2001) for the franchise record. Morales hit a two-run shot off Nick Pivetta in the fourth, his team-leading 20th. Morales, who has hit seven home runs in his streak, matched St. Louis first baseman Matt Carpenter for the longest streak in the majors this season.

Billy McKinney added a two-run homer for the Blue Jays, his second in two games. Both home runs came off Pivetta, who allowed five runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Joe Biagini (2-7) worked one inning for the win and Ken Giles finished for his 18th save in 18 opportunities.

Rhys Hoskins had three RBIs and Roman Quinn had two hits and two RBIs for the Phillies, who began the day three games behind Atlanta in the NL East and two games out in the wild-card race.

Making his first start since after missing more than two months because of an inured index finger on his pitching hand, Toronto right-hander Aaron Sanchez allowed six runs and a season-worst 10 hits in four-plus innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: C Wilson Ramos got the day off. Ramos returned to the lineup Friday after missing three games because of a sore left wrist. Manager Gabe Kapler said Ramos would start again Sunday.

Blue Jays: To make room for Sanchez, Toronto designated Jaime Garcia for assignment. … Manager John Gibbons said SS Troy Tulowitzki (bone spurs in both heels) will not play at all this season. Tulowitzki had surgery on both feet at the start of the regular season. The five-time All-Star has not played since July 2017, when he seriousl;y injured his right ankle in a collision at first base.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Vince Velasquez (8-9, 4.06) faces Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada (7-9, 4.88) in Sunday’s series finale. Velasquez is 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA over his past three starts. Estrada is 3-1 with 4.81 ERA in four August outings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

