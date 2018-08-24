MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

With Davis Cup changes set, a remade Fed Cup could be next

Posted On Fri. Aug 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 24, 2018 9:33 AM EDT

With Davis Cup changes set, a remade Fed Cup could be next

BC-TEN–Fed Cup-Changes

<!–

–>

LONDON (AP) — Fed Cup prize money will double to $7.5 million next year as the International Tennis Federation looks into how to change the format of the women’s team competition after already overhauling the men’s Davis Cup.

The ITF says Friday it intends to set up a 16-team, one-site Fed Cup tournament, similar to the new Davis Cup setup approved last week.

Already new for 2019 in the Fed Cup: adding third-set tiebreakers and allowing teams to carry five players instead of four.

The total Fed Cup prize money this year is $3.7 million.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company