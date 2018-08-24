Aug. 24, 2018 8:25 PM EDT

Start of Lions-Buccaneers delayed by bad weather

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The start of the preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been delayed because of lightning and heavy rain.

Players left the field and fans were directed to seek cover in concourses, ramps and club seat dining areas at Raymond James Stadium about 40 minutes before the scheduled 8 p.m. kickoff at Raymond James Stadium on Friday night.

The starting time has been pushed back 59 minutes, with the teams expected to return to the field for player introductions and a 20-minute warmup period before the national anthem.

