MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Start of Lions-Buccaneers delayed by bad weather

Posted On Fri. Aug 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 24, 2018 8:25 PM EDT

Start of Lions-Buccaneers delayed by bad weather

AP-FBN–Lions-Buccaneers Weather Delay

<!–

–>

Chris O’Meara, ASSOCIATED PRESS

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The start of the preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been delayed because of lightning and heavy rain.

Players left the field and fans were directed to seek cover in concourses, ramps and club seat dining areas at Raymond James Stadium about 40 minutes before the scheduled 8 p.m. kickoff at Raymond James Stadium on Friday night.

The starting time has been pushed back 59 minutes, with the teams expected to return to the field for player introductions and a 20-minute warmup period before the national anthem.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company