Rangers pitcher Colon goes on disabled list with back strain

Posted On Fri. Aug 24th, 2018
Aug. 24, 2018

Rangers pitcher Colon goes on disabled list with back strain

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Texas Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colon has been put on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained lower back.

The 45-year-old Colon is 7-11 with a 5.45 ERA. The Rangers made the move before Friday night’s game at San Francisco.

Colon was scratched from a start last Sunday against the Angels because of back stiffness. The right-hander pitched Monday at Oakland and was tagged for seven runs and 10 hits in five innings. Colon had won two starts in a row after losing five straight.

Earlier this month, Colon became the winningest pitcher born in Latin America in major league history. The Dominican Republic native posted his 246th victory, passing Nicaraguan Dennis Martinez.

The Rangers recalled infielder Hanser Alberto from Triple-A Round Rock before playing the Giants.

