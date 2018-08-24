MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

QB Cornelius prepares for 1st start for Oklahoma State

Posted On Fri. Aug 24th, 2018
Aug. 24, 2018 12:32 PM EDT

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

Sue Ogrocki, ASSOCIATED PRESS

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State’s Taylor Cornelius is inching closer to his first start as quarterback next Thursday against Missouri State.

Cornelius replaces Mason Rudolph, the longtime starter who now is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He held off Dru Brown and Spencer Sanders to earn the job.

Cornelius, a redshirt senior who has never started at Oklahoma State, has completed 15 of 24 passes for 220 yards and has rushed for 108 yards on 17 carries in his career.

Brown, a graduate transfer from Hawaii, is the No. 2 quarterback. Sanders, a freshman, will be No. 3.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

