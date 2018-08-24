Panthers owner Tepper hires Tom Glick as team president

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have hired Tom Glick as team president, another strong indication new owner David Tepper will push to bring a Major League Soccer team to the Carolinas.

Glick joins the Panthers with more than 25 years of experience in sports management, having worked in baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Glick has spent the past six years working with developing the City Football Group (CFG), a multi-national soccer organization that includes six clubs including current English Premier League champion Manchester City FC. The Group also owns New York City FC of Major League Soccer.

Tepper has indicated on multiple occasions he’s interested in bringing a soccer team to Charlotte since purchasing the Panthers in July.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

