MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

NASCAR to reduce Xfinity field by 2 to 38 cars next season

Posted On Fri. Aug 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 24, 2018 2:42 PM EDT

NASCAR to reduce Xfinity field by 2 to 38 cars next season

AP-CAR–NASCAR-Rules-Changes

<!–

–>

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — NASCAR is changing rules for Xfinity and Trucks races next season, saying it will strengthen competition and more clearly define each series.

In the Xfinity Series, the maximum starting field will be reduced by two cars to 38 beginning in 2019. NASCAR says it will reallocate the purse money previously awarded to 39th- and 40th-place finishers to the rest of the field.

NASCAR vice president John Bobo said the change will help ensure the organization’s goal of putting together the strongest field.

Another change involves how points are awarded in the owner championship race for the Xfinity and Trucks series. Car owners will only earn points in the championship race if the driver is an Xfinity or Trucks Series regular.

Drivers are only permitted to run for one series championship. Currently, when Kyle Busch or other Cup regulars compete in a lower series, the drivers don’t earn championship points but the car owner still does. NASCAR awards a driver and owner championship in each series.

By taking owner points away when a non-series regular competes, NASCAR is encouraging teams to use top-level Cup stars less frequently and give other drivers a chance.

NASCAR said the latest change is the next step in its effort to strengthen the identity of each series by implementing more defined participation guidelines.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company