Meyer tweets apology to former assistant's ex-wife

Posted On Fri. Aug 24th, 2018
By :
Aug. 24, 2018 6:23 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Suspended Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has issued an apology to the ex-wife of a former assistant coach who was suspected of abusing her.

Meyer was widely criticized after a news conference Wednesday for failing to directly address Courtney Smith, who said her former husband Zach Smith had abused her and Meyer was aware of it.

Meyer says in a statement issued by the university Friday: “Let me say here and now what I should have said on Wednesday: I sincerely apologize to Courtney Smith and her children for what they have gone through.”

Meyer also tweeted his statement.

Meyer was suspended by the Ohio State board of trustees for three games for sticking by his wide receivers coach for years, amid the allegations and other bad behavior.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

