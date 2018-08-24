Ex-Michigan State coach latest charged amid Nassar fallout

Aug 24th, 2018
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University’s former head gymnastics coach is the latest person to be charged in the wake of the sexual abuse scandal surrounding ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Kathie Klages is accused of lying to an investigator in June, when she denied witnesses told her years ago about being sexually assaulted by Nassar. She was criminally charged Thursday.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison after hundreds of woman and girls said the once-renowned gymnastics doctor sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment, including while he worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Numerous people have since been fired or forced out of their jobs, including the school’s president. The former dean of the university’s osteopathic medicine school, who had oversight of Nassar, is among those facing criminal charges.

