Aug. 24, 2018 8:38 PM EDT

Daniil Medvedev reaches Winston-Salem final

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Daniil Medvedev of Russia beat Japan’s Taro Daniel 6-1, 6-1 on Friday night to reach the Winston-Salem Open semifinals.

The 22-year-old Medvedev won in Sydney in January for his first ATP Tour victory.

Second-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain faced eighth-seeded Steve Johnson of the United States in the second semifinal in the U.S. Open tuneup event at Wake Forest Tennis Center.

In the doubles final, second-seeded Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Hungary successfully defended their title, beating Jamie Cerretani of the United States and Leander Paes of India, 6-4, 6-2. Rojer and Tecau are the defending U.S. Open doubles champions.

