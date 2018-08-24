MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Chronic knee problem ends career for Nebraska RB Tre Bryant

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska running back Tre Bryant, who ran for more than 100 yards in each of his two games last season, is giving up football because of chronic knee pain.

Coach Scott Frost said Friday that Bryant told the staff he had so much knee pain he had difficulty sleeping. Frost didn’t specify Bryant’s ailment but said the junior from St. Louis had a “bone on bone” condition.

Bryant set career highs with 31 carries for 192 yards against Arkansas State and followed that with 20 carries for 102 yards against Oregon. He was injured in the Oregon game and didn’t play again.

Frost said Bryant looked good in practices and the staff had hoped to give him a limited number of carries in games to help manage his condition.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

