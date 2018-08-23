Bills place linebacker Robinson on reserve/retired list

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
Aug. 23, 2018 4:42 PM EDT

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have placed linebacker Keenan Robinson on the reserve/retired list.

The move on Thursday comes a month after the Bills signed the sixth-year player just before they opened training camp.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier calls Robinson’s decision as being personal, adding he has a lot of respect for him as a person and player.

The 29-year-old Robinson spent the previous two seasons with the New York Giants. He was limited to playing six games last year before sustaining a season-ending quadriceps injury.

He spent his first four seasons with Washington after being selected in the fourth round of the 2012 draft. He missed all of 2013 with a torn pectoral muscle.

Overall, Robinson had two interceptions and 1 1/2 sacks in 58 career games, including 30 starts.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

