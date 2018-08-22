Pugh, O'Hara named to US women's roster ahead of Chile games

Aug. 22, 2018

Pugh, O’Hara named to US women’s roster ahead of Chile games

By The Associated Press

Mallory Pugh and Kelley O’Hara have returned from injuries to the U.S. Women’s national team in advance of a pair of exhibition matches against Chile.

O’Hara, who had a hamstring injury, last played for the United States in the SheBelieves Cup in March, while Pugh has been sidelined since April with a right knee injury.

The two were among 23 players named to the training camp roster for games against Chile on Aug. 31 in Carson, California, and Sept. 4 in San Jose, California.

UCLA senior Hailie Mace, was also included on the roster after making her first U.S. team appearance against Mexico in April.

The matches will be the U.S. team’s final tuneup before October’s CONCACAF Women’s Championship, which will determine the region’s qualifiers for next year’s World Cup in France.

Chile has already qualified for the World Cup.

Roster by position, with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Stanford), Hailie Mace (UCLA), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns).

Midfielders: Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage), McCall Zerboni (NC Courage).

Forwards: Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign).

