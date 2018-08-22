Aug. 22, 2018 10:00 AM EDT

Li Na, Ivanisevic, Martinez on Tennis Hall of Fame ballot

Li Na, Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez are among eight Grand Slam title winners who are candidates for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019.

China’s Li could become the first player from Asia picked for the Hall.

Jonas Bjorkman, Sergi Bruguera, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Thomas Muster and Mary Pierce are also on the slate for the first election that includes a fan vote.

The Hall is revealing the nominees on Wednesday.

The online ballot for fans will be posted Monday. The top three vote-getters will get boosts to the support they receive from the main panel of Hall of Fame members, journalists and tennis historians.

The inductees will be announced in January.

