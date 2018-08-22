MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

9-man NYCFC ties Red Bulls 1-1 in Hudson River Derby

NEW YORK (AP) — David Villa scored his 10th goal of the season in the 52nd minute and nine-man New York City FC tied the New York Red Bulls 1-1 on Wednesday night in the Hudson River Derby.

NYCFC (14-6-6) is the only MLS team undefeated at home this season, going 10-0-3. New York (15-6-4) has just one win in the last six series meetings — with three losses.

Shortly after the Red Bulls took the lead in the 37th minute on Bradley Wright-Phillips’ 16th goal, Eloi Amagat was given a straight red card for a studs-up challenge of Marc Rzatkowski. Amagat, a veteran Spanish midfielder, was making his first MLS appearance.

NYCFC rallied in the second half when Villa settled Jo Inge Berget’s glancing header and powered it under the arm of Luis Robles. NYC is now one of two teams with two double-digit scorers, joining the Red Bulls.

NYCFC midfielder Ebenezer Ofori was sent off in the 73rd for a studs-up tackle of Wright-Phillips.

Wright-Phillips has 12 goals in 12 games against NYCFC.

