MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Yankees SS Didi Gregorius goes on DL with bruised heel

Posted On Tue. Aug 21st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 21, 2018 1:27 PM EDT

Yankees SS Didi Gregorius goes on DL with bruised heel

BC-BBA–Yankees-Gregorius DL

<!–

–>

Noah Murray, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MIAMI (AP) — New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised left heel.

The move, which came before the Yankees’ game Tuesday at Miami, was retroactive to Monday. Gregorius was hurt in a collision Sunday at first base during a 10-2 romp over Toronto.

Infielder Luke Voit was recalled from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes-Barre. Rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres is expected to help fill in at shortstop.

The Yankees already had sluggers Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez on the disabled list. Gregorius is batting .270 with 22 home runs and 74 RBIs, and has 48 extra-base hits this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company