White Sox manager Rick Renteria released from hospital

Posted On Tue. Aug 21st, 2018
Aug. 21, 2018 5:37 PM EDT

White Sox manager Rick Renteria released from hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria has been released from a Minnesota hospital after undergoing tests following an episode of lightheadedness.

The 56-year-old Renteria was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center before Monday night’s 8-5 victory over the Twins. The team says Renteria will return to Chicago on Wednesday and undergo further testing at Rush University Medical Center.

The White Sox also scratched All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu from their lineup for Tuesday’s game against Minnesota. The team says Abreu is being treated for lower abdomen pain after complaining of discomfort when he arrived at the ballpark.

White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia will be sidelined for three to six weeks after an MRI showed a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring. Garcia left in the fourth inning Monday night after trying to run down a liner from Mitch Garver.

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

