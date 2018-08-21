Orioles agree to terms with 16-year-old OF from Dominican

Posted On Tue. Aug 21st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 21, 2018 7:58 AM EDT

Orioles agree to terms with 16-year-old OF from Dominican

BC-BBA–Orioles-International Signing

<!–

–>

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms with outfielder Isaac Bellony, a 16-year-old from the Dominican Republic.

It’s a rare foray into the international market for the Orioles, who own the worst record in the majors and are in full rebuilding mode.

Born in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Bellony will receive a $220,000 signing bonus.

Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Dan Duquette describes Bellony as “a switch-hitting center fielder with power, speed and a strong arm.”

Duquette says Bellony was recruited by several clubs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company