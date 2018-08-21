MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Oregon to play Georgia in 2022 season opener in Atlanta

Posted On Tue. Aug 21st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 21, 2018 3:22 PM EDT

Oregon to play Georgia in 2022 season opener in Atlanta

AP-FBC–T25-Oregon-Georgia

<!–

–>

ATLANTA (AP) — Oregon and Georgia will meet for only the second time when the schools play in the 2022 season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The teams were announced on Tuesday to play in the annual Chick-fil-A Kickoff game on Sept. 3, 2022. Oregon will become the second Pac-12 team to play in the game. Washington will play Auburn on Sept. 1 in this year’s opener.

Georgia beat Oregon 27-16 in Athens in 1977, the only previous meeting between the teams.

Georgia is scheduled to play Virginia in the 2020 opener in Atlanta. The Bulldogs lost to Boise State in 2011 and beat North Carolina in 2016 in their previous appearances in the kickoff game.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org/poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company