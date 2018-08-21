MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Nebraska volleyball team has new faces, same expectations

The defending national champion Nebraska volleyball team has the same high expectations even though eight of its 15 players are newcomers.

The second-ranked Cornhuskers have won two of the last three national titles and haven’t missed the final four since 2014. They open the season Friday night at home against No. 7 Florida in a rematch of teams that played for the 2017 national title.

The Huskers finished last season 32-4 and are on a 19-match win streak.

Stanford begins the season at No. 1. The team is led by 2017 national player of the year Kathryn Plummer.

