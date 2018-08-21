MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR

Posted On Tue. Aug 21st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Aug. 21, 2018 12:36 AM EDT

Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR

AP-BBA–Athletics-Davis’ Jersey

<!–

–>

Ben Margot, ASSOCIATED PRESS

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Khris Davis asked a young fan from the Make-A-Wish Foundation to sign his jersey, then slugged a mighty home run for the Oakland Athletics against the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

Davis let Anthony Slocumb print his name in blue ink on Davis’ white jersey, then wore the uniform while hitting his 37th home run in the third inning. Slocumb was at the Coliseum with a group from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Davis’ shot was estimated at 438 feet. It came off starter Bartolo Colon and clanked off a window in the suite-level in left-center.

Davis is seeking a third straight 40-homer season. He hit a career-best 43 home runs in 2017, connecting on the last day of the year to best the season high he set the previous season for Oakland. The 30-year-old Davis is the only A’s player aside from Jimmie Foxx from 1932-34 with consecutive 40-homer seasons.

Davis’ 85 homers the past two seasons were second in the majors only to Giancarlo Stanton’s 86.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company