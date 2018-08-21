MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Gennett homers as Reds beat Brewers 9-7

Posted On Tue. Aug 21st, 2018
Aug. 21, 2018 11:51 PM EDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Scooter Gennett burned his former team in a big way Tuesday night.

Gennett hit a tiebreaking solo homer with two out in the ninth, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat Milwaukee 9-7 and prevent the Brewers from gaining ground in the National League playoff race.

Gennett drove a first-pitch slider from Dan Jennings (4-5) into the first row of the right-field bleachers. Cincinnati added an insurance run on Mason Williams’ RBI double against Corey Knebel.

Milwaukee had tied the game in the eighth on Jonathan Schoop’s first career pinch-hit homer and Ryan Braun’s RBI double. The Brewers remained three games back of the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs, who lost 2-1 at Detroit.

Raisel Iglesias (2-1), who yielded Braun’s tying double, escaped a ham in the ninth for the win. The Brewers put two runners on with two out, but Keon Broxton struck out swinging.

