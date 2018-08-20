MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Veteran drag racer, 80, dies after northern Michigan crash

Posted On Mon. Aug 20th, 2018
Aug. 20, 2018 2:53 PM EDT

Veteran drag racer, 80, dies after northern Michigan crash

NORWAY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a longtime drag racer died after crashing his jet engine-powered car at a track in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Iron Mountain Daily News and WLUC-TV report 80-year-old Doug Rose, driver of the Green Mamba, died Friday evening at the Norway Speedway. Rose, of Ringtown, Pennsylvania, crashed into a guardrail and flipped during an exhibition run.

The newspaper reports Rose drove the Green Mamba for more than 35 years. The car with an engine from a fighter plane could drive in excess of 300 mph (483 kph).

Michigan State Police say the crash is under investigation. Races were suspended Friday and resumed Saturday.

About the Author

Inside Editions

