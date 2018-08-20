MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Shooting prompts officials to move football game start times

Posted On Mon. Aug 20th, 2018
Aug. 20, 2018

Shooting prompts officials to move football game start times

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school district is making security changes after shots rang out during a high school football game, injuring two people on the outskirts of the stadium.

The incident happened Friday night during the game between Palm Beach Central and Dwyer high schools near West Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County school district announced changes on Saturday. News outlets report some football games will be played on Saturday mornings, while others will have earlier start times on Friday nights — moving from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Only clear bags will be allowed inside. The exception is diaper bags, which will be searched. Anyone leaving mid-game will have to buy another ticket to get back in.

The shooting involved adults outside the stadium.

